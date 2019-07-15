Federal Police uses drone to spy on tourists

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Federal Police from Pine Gap used a drone to spy on tourists visiting an area under the control of the NT Parks and Wildlife Commission and later demanded from the group identification, and to know what they were doing in one of the NT’s national parks.

The area is called Kuyunba, and a sign (pictured below) invites visitors to enjoy and respect this area of “ritual importance” to the Arrentre people.

The information comes from what the Alice Springs News considers to be a reliable source.

The park is to the north of the road leading to Pine Gap. Its turnoff to the right in Hatt Road is before the sign warning about the approach to the US spy base.

The group of tourists was also confronted on the ground by Federal Police which is embroiled in an international controversy about its actions against Australian journalists.

The Alice Springs News today asked the Federal Police to comment. We emailed them at 11:19am and asked them to confirm that the confrontation with the tourists had taken place.

“If so under what legislation were the officers acting,” we asked.

“In what areas do they have the power of surveillance and to demand information from members of the public – i.e. can they do that anywhere in Alice Springs?”

We have had no reply at the time of publication but we will publish any statement provided as an update.

The News is also asking Tourism Central Australia to comment.