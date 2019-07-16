How many Welcomes to Country is too many?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – A very long term Katherine resident recently questioned the need for a Welcome to Country ceremony at a payroll tax seminar convened in the Katherine Town Council chambers, and three such ceremonies being held at the council’s fireworks display held merely to let off a few crackers.

There were four Welcomes to Country at a subsequent council meeting while at an earlier rates forum in the council chambers, a community member of Indigenous descent questioned the council for not holding a Welcome to Country ceremony.

While there is a need for us to be respectful of our first citizens, the number of Welcome to Country ceremonies that government agencies compel the public to listen to these days is over the top.

The bleeding hearts and do-gooders in our society today appear to have the upper hand in paying respects to the traditional owners of the land we are living on. An action that is patronising to an ethnic group is creating division in our society.

Many citizens in Australia today have developed a bad case of ceremonyitis. The adverse symptoms of this condition will probably worsen as time goes by, thus creating huge problems for our nation in the years ahead.

Bruce Francais (pictured)

Katherine