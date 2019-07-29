Soy sauce now only from a bottlo

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Like cooking with soy sauce?

You might soon be able to buy it only after 2pm, in a bootle shop, and after showing your licence and having been checked against the Banned Drinker Register, and if you’re under 18 you will have broken the law.

Yes, soy sauce contains alcohol, around 2%, and as a product containing “above 1.15% ethyl alcohol by volume and is sold in a container over 50ml by volume” it’s become the latest target of our booze controllers.

A letter dated July 4 and signed by Sally Ozolins, Acting Director-General of Licensing (the same person who signed off on the appointment of an external manager of the National Road Transport Hall of Fame) says “any product” fitting that description “must only be sold or offered for sale with the authority of a liquor licence”.

A shopkeeper wonders whether that will also include hand sanitisers, nail polish remover, certain chocolates, cooking wine, plum wine, sake and almost certainly other products.

Letters have gone out to traders although according to one, the Liquor Act, due to be amended in October, will create exceptions.

So what’s the rush with this letter? What will be exempt? Are the regulations in force now?

When they tell us we’ll tell you.