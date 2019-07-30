NT at the bottom of the barrel

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – CommSec’s State of the States report for July 2019 paints a grim picture for Territorians, again ranking the Northern Territory last out of the eight jurisdictions.

The Territory was again at the bottom of the pile for overall economic conditions, and ranked seventh for economic growth, and only because of the Inpex project.

The NT is the only jurisdiction to record negative retail spending, down 1.7% on the decade average. If we didn’t have Inpex exporting gas, we’d have almost nothing.

New equipment investment in the Territory down 3.5% on a year ago, the trend of economic growth is down 5.4% annually and employment is down 6.6% for the year to end June 2019.

It is also also disappointing that the Territory’s population shrank by 0.41% over the past year – the biggest decline in 36 years of quarterly records.

This population decline is on the back of the multimillion dollar Boundless Possible campaign, and an alleged population plan which the Chief Minister keeps spruiking, so clearly the economic conditions are so bad here, that you can’t pay people to move here, and that is just sad.

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins