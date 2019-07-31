Transport Hall of Fame reunion a goer: Manager

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Since my appointment as statutory manager of the Road Transport Historical Society Inc (RTHS) on July 22 I have received overwhelming support from the Alice Springs community and members of the RTHS Australia wide.

The Chamber of Commerce co-ordinated a meeting of business leaders and transport and tourism champions on July 23 and the outcome of that meeting was a commitment from everyone present to do whatever they could to support the ongoing operations of the RTHS and in particular the annual reunion event scheduled for Friday 23 to Sunday 25 August.

A committee was formed (Wayne Thompson, Jamie de Brenni, Grant Whan and Brendan Heenan) to ensure the delivery of the reunion in accordance with stakeholder expectations.

With the assistance of Liz Martin, the committee has now presented me with a budget for the reunion.

Sponsors have confirmed their commitment to the event and I am very pleased to confirm that the reunion will be taking place as planned. I am also very pleased to announce that I have offered the position of general manager of the RTHS to Lester Hamilton and he has accepted.

Lester will be well known to many Territorians as the recent past owner of the Alice Springs Brumby’s, an award winning business.

Lester will commence in this position on August 6.

In the meantime, Deloitte’s have been working hard to ensure the financials of the RTHS are brought up to date and to ensure regulatory compliance.

I am continuing to become acquainted with the members of the organisation from around Australia and the amazing collection of assets that the RTHS holds.

Rosey Batt

Statutory Manager Road Transport Historical Society Inc