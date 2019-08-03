Nuclear power the way to zero emissions?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The establishment by the Federal Government of an inquiry into what is required for the consideration of nuclear energy in Australia is an important first step in starting a mature fact-based national conversation for the Australian community.

The rest of the world is already focusing on the critical role nuclear energy will play in delivering zero emissions 24/7 energy to a power-hungry world.

Nuclear energy is safe, reliable and affordable.

With 30% of the world’s known uranium reserves and as the third largest uranium producer, Australia will be critical to helping the world meet its need for electricity while also reducing emissions.

Australia has some of the highest energy costs in the developed world, an ageing baseload power generator fleet and real challenges with integrating large amounts of intermittent energy sources into the grid without appropriate back-up supplies.

By initiating an inquiry into nuclear power, the Federal Government is allowing the Australian community to have an honest discussion regarding the role existing and new nuclear technologies like small modular reactors could play in addressing Australia’s medium and long term energy challenges.

Tania Constable (pictured at top)

CEO, Minerals Council of Australia

