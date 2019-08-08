Lambley: Another government backflip?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Are there signs of a backflip on the hospital multi storey car park?

After I tabled a petition signed by 1112 Alice Springs residents calling for the car park the government announced that they would build it at a cost of $11m.

But yesterday in Question Time the Minister for Health, Natasha Fyles, refused to provide any details including when construction would start.

Minister Fyles went as far as questioning the funding of $11m announced by the Member for Braitling and the Member for Namatjira on July 6 (Advocate, July 11), raising doubt that the Government will allocate this amount of funding.

Minister Fyles said (taken from the Hansard transcript): “In terms of the figure, the Member for Araluen likes to make things up and she has clearly made up that figure of $11m.”

We have seen the Gunner Government backflip on their decision to build a new $35m Alice Springs Youth Detention Centre; a National Indigenous Cultural Centre; and after three years there is no progress on even securing a site to build the $50m National Indigenous Art Gallery.

My fear is that this Government is turning their back on Alice Springs. This would be very bad news. I hope I am wrong!

Robyn Lambley (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen