Another great river tree goes up in flames

By ALEX NELSON

Another grand old river red gum was set ablaze by a camp fire in the Todd River bed near the east bank and directly across from Parsons Street.

I noticed the smoke this morning about 10:45am and took my first lot of photos about 11am.

I came back about two hours later. Fieries turned up while I was there.

Judging by the tape around the tree they had been there earlier but someone must have called them about it (possibly Glen Auricht to whom I had shown some of the first photos).

They gave the tree a squirt of water but it was clearly too late to do anything effective. This was confirmed when I took another look at 5pm and the unfortunate tree is well alight inside the main trunk and up into the canopy.

It’s likely to collapse during this evening or tonight. Not long after I finished taking the last photos a police motorcyclist passed me by patrolling the Todd – have to say it’s the first time I’ve seen that for awhile.

This is the third large old tree damaged or destroyed by fire in the bed of the Todd River adjacent to the CBD that I’ve noticed this season.

There has been extensive camping happening in the Todd in recent weeks, as evidenced by the numerous abandoned camp fires.

Clearly the relevant authorities have dropped their guard and, as a consequence, the Todd is suffering these sad and completely unnecessary losses. Very poor, simply not good enough.