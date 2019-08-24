NT firm Sitzler gets major national award

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Sitzler Pty Ltd has been named as one of Australia’s best businesses at the National Business Leadership Awards.

PICTURED: Sitzler started in Alice Springs in 1957 as a partnership between brothers Peter and Paul Sitzler with remote area construction.

They recognise and celebrate successful building and construction businesses that harness best practice and innovation across their business, are exemplars of ethical commercial conduct and make positive contributions to local communities.

Recognition of Sitzler as 2019 Large Civil Construction Business of the Year reflected the business’s outstanding capacity and capability to deliver large civil / engineering construction projects that meet client needs in an environmentally and socially conscious manner.

Sitzler is an iconic name in the construction industry across Australia’s north and they have built a national presence as a preferred contractor on the back of their reputation for delivering projects in the civil, infrastructure, defence, space innovation and commercial sectors.

In the past five years alone, Sitzler have successfully delivered in excess of $300m of civil projects that stretch from Exmouth in WA and Timber Creek, Delamere, Arnhem Land, Borroloola and Groote Eylandt in the NT in addition to projects within the Darwin metro region.

Sitzler’s clients list include Department of Defence, NT Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Indigenous Land Councils, multinational construction firms, mining companies and private developers.

Projects have covered a wide range of civil disciplines including bulk earthworks, road construction, bridgeworks and piling, major flood mitigation projects and construction of subdivisions.

Since it was established in 2009, Sitzler’s civil division has tripled in size to include four full time project managers along with dedicated estimating, survey and design capability.

In the field they have a team of seven highly experienced supervisors and leading hands with over 150 years of combined civil construction experience between them.

Sitzler has also invested heavily in the acquisition of new plant and equipment to significantly increase their ability to provide civil solutions for their clients.

A fully-equipped earthmoving fleet and a team of highly experienced multi-skilled key personnel has enabled Sitzler to self-perform the majority of civil work in the past five years.

Sitzler’s ongoing success in the delivery of complex and challenging projects in remote and isolated locations has demonstrated their ability to overcome the unique challenges faced in such conditions whilst maintaining a record of on-time completion.

Importantly for a business delivering major projects in Australia’s north, Sitzler has maintained their commitment to respectively engage with local Indigenous communities at all levels across their projects.

This has allowed Sitzler to create significant employment opportunities and hands on experience for local Indigenous people.

Denita Wawn

CEO of Master Builders Australia