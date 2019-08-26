150 riders from across Oz in 2019 Redback

Paul Van der Ploeg (at left) claimed his fifth stage win of the 2019 Redback and overall Redback Crown, smashing the course record by four minutes, coming home in a tick over two hours.

It was an emotional victory for the “Van Man” after he broke his femur bone earlier in the year riding in New Zealand.

Despite winning five of the six stages, the racing has been close all week with Paul fending off Rohin Adams plus local NT boys Henry Hackett, Owen Chenhall and Oliver Hartung. Hackett and Adams both came in under the course record and placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Briony Mattocks (below right) took the 2019 Redback Women’s Crown — also in a new course record, eclipsing the previous course record by four minutes on the final Stage 6.

Cycling stalwarts Kristen Gadson and Jessica Tudor rounded out the top three in the women’s overall category.

The 12th edition of the annual Redback MTB Stage Race drew nearly 150 mountain bikers from across Australia.

The Redback was first held in 2008 and every year since. It was formerly known as the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro.

The event hosts riders all the way down the chain from recreational to elite, road cyclists, runners, triathletes, adventure racers, ironmen, locals, first-timers and returning riders. The race is designed to be fun and achievable for riders of all abilities.

All races start and finish within rolling distance of Alice Springs and the Mercure Hotel. Riders have no need for a support crew or hire car and stay in one hotel for the entire event.