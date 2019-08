The Town Council tonight voted unanimously to have the Aboriginal flag fly year round on Anzac Hill.

The exception will be Anzac Day, when the New Zealand flag will fly alongside the Australian flag according to national flag protocols, as supported by Councillor Catherine Satour’s motion.

Cr Satour has led the push during this term of council for the flag to fly on Anzac Hill.

More on the debate will follow tomorrow.

– Kieran Finnane