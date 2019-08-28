Online hate speech by leading tourism figure

WARNING: THIS REPORT QUOTES LANGUAGE SOME MAY FIND OFFENSIVE.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A leading Alice Springs tourism figure, Wayne Thompson, has described in social media a rock thrower as a “filthy piece of shit” and was later part of a thread in which an abbreviation he used – LBC – was interpreted as meaning “Little Black Cunt”.

Post by Mr Thompson: “Heavitree Gap 3 LBC’s throwing rocks at cars and coaches … already done 4 grand this month on glass and freight.”

“What’s an LBC?” posted Jessica Lee Coombe.

“Little black cunt I am assuming,” replied Kris Sut.

Mr Thompson posted: “Little black child, yes.”

He is the manager of a major bus company, ATG Downunder, and was until last year the NT chair of the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC).

Its Managing Director Peter Shelley says Mr Thompson is still the “quasi representative” for Alice Springs.

The industry organisation, which Mr Shelley says does not receive government funding, describes itself online as the “peak industry body for Australia’s $43b billion tourism export sector [representing] more than 800 members across Australia including large national and multinational companies”.

In 2017 Mr Thompson was honoured for his “Outstanding Contribution by an Individual to ATEC or an ATEC Branch”. He is pictured above (centre) with Minister Steven Ciobo and Julian Barry (Qantas).

There has recently been an increase in rock throwing in Alice Springs, known to be carried out mostly by juveniles, and resulting in injuries as well as significant vehicle damage.

Ironically, Mr Thompson was part of a small private group seeking to establish extensive services for young people.

The venture has not proceed. Mr Thompson would not comment on that project when the News contacted him recently.

Neither Mr Thompson nor Mr Shelley responded to invitations to comment on today’s report.

UPDATE 5.26pm

Mr Thompson has breached copyright by publishing on Facebook the draft of this report, ahead of publication by the News, and sent to him for the purpose of comment and right of reply.