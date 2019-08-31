NATS: Drags exhilarate, show cars excel

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The Red Centre NATS got under way in earnest this morning with Grudge Racing Fun Runs at the Inland Dragway – lots of noise (see video) – and at Blatherskite Park pavilions, in almost hushed silence, as some of the most amazing restored and modified cars went on display.

 

The champion exhibit won’t be know till tomorrow evening but these beauties would need to be in with a chance (from top): What started as a 48-year-old HR Holden ute; a Big Block Chev with an 871 Supercharger sitting on top shown by Ross Mayes from Adelaide; a 1968 Dodge Dart with a CNC Motor Sports Chrysler 440 engine, built by Brent Murray; and – for taking on the Big Guys – a 1967 Mini Cooper shown by Ron “Smacker” Anderson.

 

Grass driving, a 4WD race, trophy karts, off road jumps and a show-n-shine rounded off the day which will end with the big parade late afternoon and the new Heavy Hitters drag racing feature category kicks off at Inland Dragway.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

