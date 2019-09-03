Cattle near national park tourist icon

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A bull was grazing on the sparse drought-stricken vegetation at the base of Corroboree Rock yesterday, a national park in the West MacDonnells and a prime tourist attraction.

There are also cow and horse droppings and hoof marks nearby.

The News has put the following questions to the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture, which is in charge of parks: What is the department’s policy about livestock in national parks? Is it being implemented? How?

We will update this report when the replies are to hand.