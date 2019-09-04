Value of NT mineral production highest ever

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The value of mineral production in the Northern Territory [not including oil and gas] for the past year was the highest on record at $4.92bn, a 10% increase from last financial year, and the third straight year of record production figures.

Last year mineral production exceeded the $4bn mark for the first time. The year prior it was $3.63bn. This means a $1.29bn increase in just over two years.

The current Mining the Territory conference in Darwin includes the South East Asia Australia Offshore and Onshore Conference and for the first time the Environmental Management and Logistics Forum.

NT Resources week is welcoming over 850 delegates this year, generating close to one million dollars in visitor expenditure.

Mineral production directly supports thousands of local jobs.

With a number of projects now well advanced through the approvals process the industry is in a healthy position to continue to expand – this means more jobs for Territorians.

Paul Kirby (pictured)

Minister for Primary Industry and Resources.