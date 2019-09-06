Cattle in parks: Fences impractical, says department

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Many of our national parks are surrounded by pastoral properties, but the rugged natural terrain makes boundary stock exclusion fences impractical.”

This was stated by the Department of Tourism and Culture, which is responsible for national parks, after the Alice Springs News reported seeing cattle in the East MacDonnells national park.

This included a bull at the base of Corroboree Rock, one of the park’s iconic landmarks.

Cattlemen’s Association CEO Ashley Manicaros says pastoralist are not responsible for stock management in national parks: “It’s mostly between Parks and traditional owners,” he says.

The parks are Aboriginal owned, with the NT Government responsible for management.

There are issues about feral animals, weeds and fire control, says Mr Manicaros.

There are no uniform protocols although in some instances there are “informal arrangements” for mustering cattle in parks: “Pastoralists are not allowed to manage livestock in parks, it is not that we don’t wish to, it is that there are no formal arrangements for the management to occur.

“Parks don’t fence. They leave it up to pastoralist to fence,” he says.

The department says current drought conditions can result in stock pressure occurring in areas where we don’t normally have a problem.

“When stock do stray onto Parks land we work with property owners to remove them, and recently carried out a muster to remove cattle from Ruby Gap.”

The News will today be putting further questions to Parks as well as seeking comment from Tourism Central Australia and the Arid Lands Environment Centre.