‘The fastest accelerating vehicles on planet’

The Alice Springs Inland Dragway is among the nation’s best, rated for 8000 horsepower Top Fuel machines, and built by enthusiasts for the town’s huge number of petrol heads. ERWIN CHLANDA spoke with long-time supporter Andrew McGouchie.

If you play tennis for an hour you are hitting balls for 60 minutes. If you’re into drag racing it’s all over in 10 seconds, or in less than six if you are really good at it.

“Top Fuel drag cars are the fastest accelerating vehicle on planet. You don’t hear them. You feel them. Your lungs rattle. It’s 3.2 on the Richter Scale as they move off down the track.”

The sport takes the capacity of a machine to the very edge of its envelope – and so it does with what a human can stand, with women drivers able to bear more than men.

Mr McGouchie, who looks after safety at the Inland Dragway (CADRA), has news for people who think it’s all bout driving 400 meters while making a lot of noise and smoke.

The devil is very much in the detail for this crown of year-round motorsports in The Alice, he says.

It requires reflexes at the start where skills are measured in thousands of a second, horsepower in what’s in front of three zeros, and bank balances in how many tyres you can afford at $1600 a pair and lasting eight quarter-mile runs.

But while Top Fuel car racing needs immensely deep pockets, you and your mates can put a blower on top of a Holden V8 and turn it into a Door Slammer (pictured). Just avoid conversations about the bank balance with your better half. Mr McGouchie has spent the past 20 years in town building up a family business – including auto trim and upholstery – while giving his spare time to speedway, the Finke Desert Race and drags when its competitors still had to do a 1000 klicks round trip to Tennant Creek to engage in their passion. “These drag cars have ballistic horsepower,” he told the Rotary Club of Alice Springs this week.

A Commodore has a 3.6 litre engine. A Top Fuel racer has 8.5.

Their 500 cubic inch motors – measurements are still Imperial in acknowledgement of the sport’s USA origin – leave a V8 Landcruiser’s horsepower in the shade: 380 compared with 8000, and up to 11,500 for a short time.

The chassis arches “like a big shanghai” under the torque generated by the driving wheels.