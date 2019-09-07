Men sought after acts of criminal damage

Police have released images of a group of men they wish to speak to in relation to a number of criminal damage incidents in Alice Springs.

A vehicle parked in a hotel car park on Barrett Drive was broken into and a quantity of alcohol from inside was stolen just before 9pm on Wednesday.

Police have released CCTV images of a purple XR6 Falcon sedan and its three occupants who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigations into this incident.

In a separate incident, two vehicles parked in a hotel car park on Bath Street had their windows smashed and were rifled through between 1:50 and 2:30 yesterday morning.

It is alleged the unknown offenders went through both vehicles, but nothing has been reported as stolen.

Further CCTV images have been released of three men who police believe may be able to assist with their enquiries in relation to two attempted unlawful entries of homes on Barrett Drive which occurred around 2:30am yesterday.

Investigations are yet to determine whether these incidents are linked.

People with information were asked to ring 1800 333 000 or call at the station in Parsons Street.