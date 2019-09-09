Chinese will like to go bush: travel agent

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Centre’s wide open spaces are an attraction for Chinese visitors, especially young one, says Shanghai tourism agent Sam Lu (pictured at Simpson’s Gap yesterday).

He says walking in the bush is “very healthy” and it’s very different from visiting Sydney and Melbourne.

Mr Lu expects that Chinese people tourists will fly from Shanghai to Sydney, spend some time there, and then fly by Qantas to Alice Springs – not Darwin – for “two nights, three days”.

Mr Lu is one of 30 “targeted Chinese buyers” brought to the NT, according to a media release by the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture.

It says they are experiencing the Desert Park during the Red Centre Bird Festival, the Desert Mob Exhibition and Marketplace, as well as some of our “world class national parks”.

Also, 40 domestic and New Zealand delegates including frontline travel agents, wholesalers and product managers are travelling from Darwin via Katherine to the Red Centre on The Ghan.