Council says ‘no’ to government gallery offer

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Town Council has rejected a $20m offer from the NT Government in their negotiations about a location for a national Aboriginal art gallery.

The proposal is for a land swap plus cash so the gallery can be built on the present site of the civic centre.

“When the considerable benefits of the existing Civic Centre location plus the greater costs of relocation and construction are taken into account, unfortunately the offered $20m funding simply is unviable,” says the council’s new CEO, Robert Jennings.

He says the council “does strongly support” the government in its commitment to the gallery and “is determined to work progressively with NT Government towards finding workable solutions.

“We understand that this process has to date been challenging to the parties involved, but we are convinced that a win-win solution does still exist.”

Mr Jennings says he will be initiating meetings with NT Government: “Following this, Council will embark on community consultation, building partnerships and working on indicative cost estimates for various CBD options with respect to suitable Council properties.”

This seems to make clear that the council will join the government seeking a site north of The Gap, despite the wishes of significant traditional owners who say it should be south of The Gap for cultural reasons.

The decision was made at a special meeting last night held behind closed doors, although the government had apparently pushed for deliberations open to the public.