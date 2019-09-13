Police gets street parking, cops’ private cars in compound

By ERWIN CHLANDA

An Alice Springs businessman has questioned the reserving of all car parking spaces in Parsons Street between Hartley and Bath Streets for police vehicles while private vehicles – likely belonging to police officers – are parked in the compound alongside the police station.

Both the police and the council are saying the arrangement is temporary and subject to review.

Paul Lewis, who runs an electronics business, says: “I am curious about how long the trial will be as it has not been stated.

“I am unsure what planning went into the move to the Greatorex building was conducted.

“From memory, when a non government business wishes to move, they are asked to supply information about the parking in order to minimise any disruption to the ‘normal’ traffic conditions,” says Mr Lewis (pictured).

“To block most of the street parking with police cars is extremely disruptive to what was available parking.

“On a side note, I wonder who is paying the fringe benefit tax on the private cars in the compound.”

Simon Duke, Acting Director Corporate and Community Services of the town council, says the move was “to assist the police in their role for our community, council agreed to increase the number of allocated parking bays in Parsons Street.

“This was agreed in April 2019 between police representatives and council staff, and is subject to feedback and review.

“Council would encourage the community to provide any feedback or concerns to council directly so it can be considered when this agreement is reviewed.”

Police Commander Bradley Currie says: “Police currently has a number of car parks allocated along Parsons Street for marked police vehicles.

“The car park arrangement was a trial with the Alice Springs Town Council and will be subject to a review in the near future.”

Mr Lewis says it is unclear by whom and how a decision will be made about the trial.