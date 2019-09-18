Qantas boss earns 270 times the national average

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir – According to a new analysis of CEO pay released yesterday by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Qantas boss Alan Joyce took out the number one spot.

 

The Irish-born chief executive’s realised pay was just shy of $24m, which is more than 270 times the national average.

 

Mr Joyce’s eye-watering pay came the same year Qantas made a record profit of $1.6bn.

 

Ridiculous CEO salary and NT Tourism suffers.

 

Jeff Hausler

Alice Springs

 

 

 

Posted: September 18, 2019

  1. Surprised!
    Posted September 18, 2019 at 10:47 am

    @ Psuedo Guru: Who really cares what Alan Joyce EARNS? Note “earns” is in caps for a reason. Is it really relevant?
    Think about this though, if he didn’t perform, he would be out of a job. Unlike a lot of the government workers, he has to deliver and it is measured.
    Anyone who has worked in a high risk and high profile position will understand what I mean. For those who want to complain, try walking in his shoes.
    QANTAS is a listed company on the ASX and must show returns for the shareholders. If they don’t he is gone.
    The NT Government, on the other hand, paid for by the public, ineffective, over budget, sending us broke, killing tourism, unpopular, expensive to run and we still vote them in.
    Get some perspective, people!
    NT tourism suffering has no real relationship to Alan Joyces wage. IF QANTAS found it viable to fly here they would. Perhaps if people stopped supporting Tiger and or any other budget airline things may be different.
    Furthermore, it is unrealistic to expect a private company to put themselves in a position where they will lose money.
    I don’t understand why people think they have the right to demand this?
    If you don’t like QANTAS, find an alternative.

  2. Psuedo Guru
    Posted September 18, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Qantas CEO gets $459,000 weekly and NT Tourism suffers with high airfares?

