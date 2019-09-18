Qantas boss earns 270 times the national average

Sir – According to a new analysis of CEO pay released yesterday by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Qantas boss Alan Joyce took out the number one spot.
The Irish-born chief executive’s realised pay was just shy of $24m, which is more than 270 times the national average.
Mr Joyce’s eye-watering pay came the same year Qantas made a record profit of $1.6bn.
Ridiculous CEO salary and NT Tourism suffers.
Jeff Hausler
Alice Springs
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
@ Psuedo Guru: Who really cares what Alan Joyce EARNS? Note “earns” is in caps for a reason. Is it really relevant?View Comment
Think about this though, if he didn’t perform, he would be out of a job. Unlike a lot of the government workers, he has to deliver and it is measured.
Anyone who has worked in a high risk and high profile position will understand what I mean. For those who want to complain, try walking in his shoes.
QANTAS is a listed company on the ASX and must show returns for the shareholders. If they don’t he is gone.
The NT Government, on the other hand, paid for by the public, ineffective, over budget, sending us broke, killing tourism, unpopular, expensive to run and we still vote them in.
Get some perspective, people!
NT tourism suffering has no real relationship to Alan Joyces wage. IF QANTAS found it viable to fly here they would. Perhaps if people stopped supporting Tiger and or any other budget airline things may be different.
Furthermore, it is unrealistic to expect a private company to put themselves in a position where they will lose money.
I don’t understand why people think they have the right to demand this?
If you don’t like QANTAS, find an alternative.
Qantas CEO gets $459,000 weekly and NT Tourism suffers with high airfares?View Comment