Qantas boss earns 270 times the national average

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – According to a new analysis of CEO pay released yesterday by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Qantas boss Alan Joyce took out the number one spot.

The Irish-born chief executive’s realised pay was just shy of $24m, which is more than 270 times the national average.

Mr Joyce’s eye-watering pay came the same year Qantas made a record profit of $1.6bn.

Ridiculous CEO salary and NT Tourism suffers.

Jeff Hausler

Alice Springs