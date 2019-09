Rain, but not much A rain cell is likely to deliver rain at the rate of 17mm in six hours (yellow dot) tomorrow evening, according to Dennis Luke, of the Metvuw.com weather service. The green area shows a 15mm zone, and blue, 6mm. The system is moving east and it’ll be all over by Wednesday morning, says Mr Luke. Be Sociable, Share!

















Erwin Chlanda, Editor