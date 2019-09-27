No sign of Anzac High work claimed by Minister Lawler

Sir – I inspected the former Anzac Hill High School this morning and can confirm David Hewitt’s observation that there appears to have been no work of any kind commenced in either the removal of asbestos or the demolition of the buildings.
I have occasionally checked the grounds for the past fortnight or so, usually during working hours, and on no occasion have I observed the presence of any workers on site.
Naturally I am not complaining about this situation but clearly it contradicts the assertions made by the Minister for DIPL, Eva Lawler.
She did not make herself available for interviews with the media yesterday in light of the public statement by the ICAC but her office was content to release statements that are obviously incorrect.
It would appear to be yet another example of this particular government’s version of being open, honest and accountable to which we are all now quite accustomed.
I took these photos this morning.
Alex Nelson, Alice Springs
One Comment (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Project awarded to Adelaide based firm McMahon Services for $1,893,389.38 some eight weeks ago. Of interest is that NT Government of late classifies McMahons as a Territory enterprise – enough to make you feel all warm and fuzzy about supporting locals!View Comment