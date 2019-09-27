Saddle up and disconnect from everyday life

Tiani Cook (pictured), founder of Horses for Courses for Bush Kids, will head up a dozen riders setting off from Glen Helen on Sunday on a week-long ride through the West MacDonnell National Park to Alice Springs.

“We want to raise awareness of issues facing Aussie bush kids and their families,” she says.

“This year is shaping up with not only incredibly good weather, but we have a super-fun group of riders signed up to test their endurance and re-connect by disconnecting from everyday life.”

Ms Cook says riders from many backgrounds will traverse spectacular scenery and “sharing stories of how outback families face challenges, overcome adversity and develop resilience in their everyday lives”.

This year the riders will be ranging in age from 70 to just five: “It’s an incredible opportunity to make new friends and simply recharge your batteries in a land as old as time itself.”

The overnight stops, where people are welcome to call in and say hello, will be at Ormiston Gorge, Serpentine Chalet, Hugh Gorge, Birthday Waterhole, Standley Chasm and Simpsons Gap, arriving at the Telegraph Station on October 4.