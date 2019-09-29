Escapee ran into the bush

Police are seeking assistance to find 20-year old Kevin Hayes (pictured – Corrections photo).

He escaped from the Alice Springs Court House on Monday and was seen by police at Mt Allan on Friday but he ran into bushland and wasn’t able to be located, police say.

It’s believed that Hayes is travelling in a gold VX Holden Commodore sedan CC25SM (pictured) and is thought to be in the Alice Springs region.

He’s described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to notify police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.