Truckies on ice, foreign tourist with LSD, dope in 13 cars

Three truckies on ice and a German woman carrying LSD were among travellers nabbed by NT police on the Barkly Highway near Avon Downs in a cross-border operation with Queensland police between Wednesday and Sunday.

Police say more than 2000 motorists were tested and searched and 160 litres of alcohol destined for alcohol protected areas were confiscated.

During Operation Boulder:

• Three truck drivers were detected to be driving under the influence of Methamphetamine.

• Two truck drivers were charged with possession of a trafficable quantity of Methamphetamine (pictured at top) and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Five drivers were detected to be driving under the influence of prohibited drugs.

• One truck driver was charged for being in possession of a TASER.

• One truck driver received a notice to appear for being in possession of an imitation firearm.

• A French national was arrested and charged for possessing and supplying a commercial quantity of a schedule one dangerous drug (ketamine). She has been remanded in custody to appear before the Darwin Local Court on October 4.

• A German national was charged for being in possession of a trafficable quantity of a schedule one dangerous drug (LSD) and a less than trafficable quantity of a schedule two dangerous drug (magic mushrooms). She has been bailed to appear before Local Court on October 2.

• A total of 132 grams of cannabis seized from 13 different vehicles.

• Police seized a quantity of prescription only medication which were possessed unlawfully including a large amount of Viagra.

• 13 traffic infringement notices issued for various offences.

• Nine drug infringement notices issued.

• One driver was arrested and charged in relation to having a medium range breath alcohol content and breach of bail.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Narelle Beer said in a media release: “The number of drug affected drivers is alarming and the fact some of these drivers have been behind the wheel of a road train – it’s unfathomable to believe they would put other road users at such risk.

“These results have made us even more determined to target drug and alcohol affected motorists and with the valuable assistance from our Queensland counterparts we will continue to perform such operations to make our roads and communities safer.

“These ongoing operations will occur with Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia police.”