Private $25m residential project for health staff

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Territory Labor Government is investing in Alice Springs, assigning major project status to the Alice Springs Hospital Staff Accommodation Project.

This $25m private investment is developing a residential precinct within a defined area of the Alice Springs Central Business District, located between Todd Street and South Terrace.

Local company, Whittaker Street Developments [whose spokesman is Michael Sitzler – ED] in conjunction with their project partner Centrecorp Aboriginal Investment Corporation Pty Ltd, was awarded the accommodation contract, which will see a new high-quality complex constructed and will help attract and retain professional health staff in Alice Springs.

These works will directly support 110 jobs during construction, and indirectly provide support for 465 jobs, with Whittaker Street Developments targeting 90% local industry participation for the project.

The facility which is within a short walking distance from the Alice Springs Hospital will include: 40 x 1 bedroom units, 20 x 2 bedrooms units and 10 x 3 bedroom units; off street parking; swimming pool and gymnasium; roof top common area and retail or other commercial space adjacent to Todd Street.

Central Australian Health Services will lease the units from the building owners with an initial lease period of 10 years, with an option to extend.

This announcement is part of the NT Government’s Alice Springs Hospital Masterplan which also identifies a carpark as an essential piece of infrastructure for the Alice Springs community.

This facility will play a key role in the Territory Labor Governments broader vision of revitalising the Alice Springs CBD into a more vibrant and reinvigorated space for local and visitors to enjoy.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2020 and be completed in late 2021.

Michael Gunner (pictured)

Chief Minister