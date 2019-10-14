No power for eight hours on hot, humid day

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A week ago Territory Generation CEO Tim Duignan, in response to questions from the Alice Springs News about a power outage, referred to TGen’s “commitment to providing a stable and reliable electricity grid for the Alice Springs region”.

The NT Government owned electricity system is clearly not capable of providing that.

Yesterday all of the town suffered a blackout from early afternoon, and many parts of it were without power for some eight hours, including being plunged into darkness until after 10pm.

It was a hot and humid day but still under 40 degrees which will no doubt be exceeded in summer.

People who wanted to watch the Bathurst 1000 on TV missed out.

People who had generators started them up, using $700 equipment to keep their fridges going while the three year old generators at Owen Springs power station, officially worth $75m but reportedly blowing out to $100m, were useless.

During the course of today the News will report about the causes of the blackout, what will be done about them, and what are the strategies are in place for switching the town to 50% renewables by 2030.

Many of the current problems are said to be linked to integrating solar into the gas-powered system and the use of batteries to iron our fluctuations.

The upgrade, initiated by former Chief Minister Adam Giles, and sanctioned by the current government, has now been in place for all of the three years of the Gunner Government.

We will be looking for answers from TGen, which makes the electricity, and Power Water Corporation, which owns the wires and switch equipment.

We will be speaking with the Electrical Trades Union, which last week predicted blackouts, and seek responses from NT Treasurer Nicole Manison (at left) who, on behalf of the people of the NT, is the sole shareholder of the electricity system.

UPDATE 8.50am

WAKEFIELD CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW ON SYSTEM BLACK

There was a system wide outage which meant that power was out in the Alice Springs region yesterday.

Crews responded immediately and critical power was initially restored to priority areas including Alice Springs Hospital. Power was completely restored at about 10:47pm. An investigation into the cause of the network outage is underway. I have made it clear to the CEOs of Territory Generation and Power and Water Corporation that this is unacceptable. Territorians deserve a stable and secure power system, and that is why I have called for an independent review into this incident.