No changes to non-pastoral use of cattle land

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The NT Government is not proceeding with amendments to the Pastoral Land Act 1992 that would have provided procedural rights to native title holders when a Non-Pastoral Use Permit is granted is in certain circumstances.

 

The proposed changes, which would have affected the use of cattle station land ranging from tourism to horticulture, were opposed by the NT Cattlemen’s Association (NTCA).

 

Both the Northern Land Council and the Central Land Council are criticising the government’s decision.

 

Minister for Environment and Natural Resources, Eva Lawler (pictured), says in a media release: “As a Government, we have taken a broad policy position which aims to strike a fair balance between the existence of Native Title and pastoral rights.

 

“Recently the NTCA and land councils met for the first time to discuss the proposed amendments and were unfortunately unable to form a collaborative view about the objectives of the proposed amendments.

 

“Notwithstanding our view of the importance of the policy, the NT Government has determined not to proceed with the proposed amendments.

 

“We acknowledge that the land councils have been strong advocates for these changes and we encourage the continuation of meetings between the land councils and the NTCA so that the sustainable development and economic opportunity of the pastoral estate can be realised,” says Ms Lawler.

 

 

 

