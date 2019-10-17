Thieves ram cars out of compound

Police have arrested two youths following the theft of three vehicles from a property in Alice Springs.

Around 10:15pm on Tuesday a building on the corner of Leichhardt and Gregory Terrace was unlawfully entered by three people, who located three sets of car keys and used the vehicles to ram their way out of the compound.

Police observed the three vehicles being driven erratically throughout the Alice Springs CBD and surrounding suburbs. The vehicles were located abandoned soon after.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count of unlawful entry and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail. Bail is yet to be determined.

Investigations continue, say police.