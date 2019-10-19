NT party changes name to make its point

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party, The Party For Moderate Progress Within the Bounds of the Law (Austria-Hungary), Citizens For Undead Rights and Equality (Great Britain), Canadian Extreme Wrestling Party The Dungeons, Death and Taxes Party, Union of Conscientiously Work-Shy Elements (Denmark).

Now 1Territory is joining the world’s unconventionally named parties: President Braedon Earley (pictured) says it will be called the Ban Fracking Fix Crime Protect Water Party.

“Approval of members will be required as the final step to the name change,” he says in a media release.

“The change is to remove confusion with another national political party.

“We have no connection in any way with any Federal party nor any other party and exist only to advocate on behalf of and fight for all Territorians. We are passionate Territorians who have had enough of the incompetence and poor outcomes under both of the major parties.

“We are not a one issue party.”

Mr Earley says among other issues the party is encompassing industry, agriculture, mining, health, education, tourism, crime and governance “to name only a few”.

The party was registered by the NT Electoral Commission in November 2015 and has fielded candidates in every Federal, Territory and Local Government election since then.

Detailed submissions on behalf of Territorians have been put to a number of Inquiries and Senate Committees. The party has grown substantially since 2015 in spite of a very restrictive donations policy, says Mr Earley.

“Once the name change process has been completed, we will call for Candidates for all 25 seats in the NT Legislative Assembly.”