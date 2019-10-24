Thieves target master keys, steal from motel rooms

Police are investigating three unlawful entries at a motel resort in Alice Springs.

Between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday three “males” entered rooms in the administration area at the location and allegedly stole various cards and master keys.

Unlawful entries at two accommodation rooms at the location were also reported to police. These offences occurred between 7am and 9pm.

Items taken include a large amount of Euros and Australian dollars, a headlamp, pocket knife, a pair of female shoes and socks.

Police are urging business owners to secure their master keys after three recent reports.

Superintendent Pauline Vicary says offenders are actively looking for Master Keys, to use at a later date, or access other offices or premises.

Police also remind business and home owners to lock premises and for neighbours to report suspicious activity.

“We continue to have reports of premises unlawfully entered where the doors have been unlocked”, says Superintendent Vicary.

Meanwhile property crime detectives are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred at a business premises on South Terrace at about 12.30pm on Monday.

Four Aboriginal youths who are described as aged between 10 and 14 were allegedly involved.

A female employee was taken to hospital as a precaution but did not suffer any physical injury.

Descriptions:–

• Youth 1 – aged between 10 to 11 years old, dark skin, skinny and short wearing black shorts and t-shirt and light blue cap

• Youth 2 – aged between 10 to 11 years old, short, chubby build, messy collar length hair, wearing black shorts and shirt.

• Youth 3 – aged between 13 to 14 years old, medium dark skin, average build with light brown hair in a short back and sides style. He was in possession of a black crocodile skin type ‘bum bag’ and was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts.