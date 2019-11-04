Handbag snatched

At about 8:20am today a 26-year-old woman was at a café in the Todd Mall when her handbag was stolen by an unknown boy who then fled from the location.

The handbag was subsequently recovered.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the boy (pictured) who is described as being in his mid to late teens and is of Aboriginal appearance.

He was wearing a yellow and brown basketball shirt with “BRYANT” written on the back and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information is urged to notify police.

– Police media release