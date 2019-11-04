Now Rock can’t be climbed, visiting it will cost more

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Now that the Uluru climb is closed, people visiting the national park are going to be slugged a lot more.

Go figure.

Admissions to the Uluru National Park will rise sharply on November 1 next year.

Annual passes “valid for driver and all passengers in the vehicle” will increase from $65 to $109.

The parks service says adult park use fees will go up “in line with CPI from $25 to $38 for a three-day pass, and from $32.50 to $50 for an annual pass”.

That’s a surprising calculation given that the CPI increase for the year ending September 2019 was 1.7%.

The services says 25% percent of the increase in fees will be paid “to traditional owners, as direct payments and for community development projects”.

Meanwhile the new brand developed by Tourism NT at a cost of $800,000 for “research, development, market testing and creative elements such as illustrations” is slow in catching on.

None of the 12 business staff we asked in a random telephone survey today could name Different in Every Sense or Sense the Surreal as the new brand.

And similar to the Boundless Possible brand, which has has an awfully similar looking and sounding predecessor in Dubai, is not a bit different to the tagline used by USA motorcycle legend Erik Buell (pictured).

Form his website: “A liquid-cooled, Rotax-built V-twin made the 1125R the first non-Harley-Davidson-powered Buell since the RW750 in 1983. Bulbous, side-mounted radiators and now-familiar features like a fuel-bearing frame and inside-out front brake underlined Buell’s “Different in Every Sense” tagline. It was a comfortable-if-quirky street bike and a champion-ship-winning road racer.” And so on,

Nevertheless Tourism NT is plugging away getting locals involved in making tourism great again, using these words: “Larrikin charm, cosmopolitan, welcome, welcoming, warm, laidback, shared experiences, creative, young at heart, untamed spirit, comfortable, open, invitation, hearts and minds, sacred history, adventurous, sense of place, diversity, youthful charm, Territorian, local.”

Get it?

“Answers to these questions will start to inform your marketing messages around how your business is ‘Different in every sense’.

“The brands core essence can be used individually or combined when talking about any experience, location or event associated with your business.”

PHOTO at top: Tourism NT.