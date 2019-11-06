Government grant for Todd Tavern, Alice Plaza development plans

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Government has been briefed by representatives from Alice Plaza (at right) and Todd Tavern (above) regarding proposals to redevelop their sites, according to a spokesperson for Dale Wakefield, MLA for Braitling.

“Their interest was built on the economic benefits that the National Aboriginal Art Gallery would bring to the Alice Springs CBD,” says the statement in response to a question from the Alice Springs News about reports of negotiations between the two businesses and the town council.

“The then CEO of the Alice Springs Town Council was aware of the proposal and was briefed by representatives from Alice Plaza and Todd Tavern,” says the spokesperson.

“However, the town council subsequently rejected using the ANZAC Oval block as part of the art gallery precinct.”

The Department of the Chief Minister provided a $37,500 grant during the 2018/19 financial year towards the cost of producing a master plan and feasibility study for the Alice Plaza and Todd Tavern redevelopment.

The News is seeking comment from the Todd Tavern and the Alice Plaza.