Cattlemen ask: Where’s our drought aid?

The NT Cattlemen’s Association wants a drought working group to refine priorities for the Northern Territory, according to the organisation’s CEO, Ashley Manicaros.

“To date little or no drought funding has made its way to the Territory and given the programs being made available it is time for the NT Government to establish one,” he says in a media release today.

“Discussions have been held with NT Primary Industry Minister Paul Kirby. Members should include key stakeholder industries and departments.”