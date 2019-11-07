Cattlemen ask: Where’s our drought aid?

The NT Cattlemen’s Association wants a drought working group to refine priorities for the Northern Territory, according to the organisation’s CEO, Ashley Manicaros.

 

“To date little or no drought funding has made its way to the Territory and given the programs being made available it is time for the NT Government to establish one,” he says in a media release today.

 

“Discussions have been held with NT Primary Industry Minister Paul Kirby. Members should include key stakeholder industries and departments.”

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: November 7, 2019 at 1:15 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*