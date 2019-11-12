Thor finds more tungsten, copper

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Thor Mining says there are positive preliminary results from the second round of drilling at the Bonya project White Violet deposit, adjacent to the company’s 100% owned Molyhil mine north-east of Alice Springs.

A statement yesterday says a total of 11 holes were drilled. Geochemical tests revealed copper and tungsten-bearing mineralisation.

Says executive chairman Mick Billing: “It is very exciting to have confirmation of both consistency of mineralisation and extensions to strike at the White Violet deposit.

“Tungsten grades continue to be positive, and it is also pleasing to see further evidence of copper mineralisation.

“The key Thor driver for drilling at Bonya is to expand the Molyhil area mining inventory with an objective of a minimum of 10 years total open pit mining and processing.

“These results, subject to assay and follow up resource work, should, we expect, go quite some way towards meeting that objective,” says Mr Billing.