Yuendumu murder charge update

A 28–year old male Northern Territory police officer has been granted bail in an out-of-session Local Court hearing to appear in Alice Springs on December 19, 2019, according to a media release from the police headed “Police Officer charged – Yuendumu shooting”.

The release says: “The officer has been suspended on pay.

“As this matter is before the court, no further information will be released.”

An earlier police media release sys he was charged with one count of murder.