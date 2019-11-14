Yuendumu murder charge update

A 28–year old male Northern Territory police officer has been granted bail in an out-of-session Local Court hearing to appear in Alice Springs on December 19, 2019, according to a media release from the police headed “Police Officer charged – Yuendumu shooting”.
The release says: “The officer has been suspended on pay.
“As this matter is before the court, no further information will be released.”
An earlier police media release sys he was charged with one count of murder.
As a 28–year old male Northern Territory police officer has now been charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Kumunjayi Walker in Yuendumu, we will publish no further information that could be regarded as evidence until the matter is heard again in court on December 19, and from that day onwards, we will report only matters that are raised in open court until it has handed down a verdict.View Comment
ERWIN CHLANDA, Editor.