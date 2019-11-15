Bush police station broken into, damaged

Just before 7pm yesterday police were notified that a group of people had unlawfully entered and damaged property in the Willowra Police Station, 300km north of Alice Springs.

 

A media release says police are conducting enquiries.

 

They are also investigating a disturbance in which six businesses were damaged in Alice Springs overnight.

 

Officers responded to a disturbance where it is alleged a man was assaulted on Todd Street around 2am.

 

On arrival a group of people became aggressive towards police before throwing rocks at the and damaging a police vehicle.

 

More police resources attended to prevent further damage, however a number of businesses were identified with broken windows, and a parked vehicle had its windows smashed.

 

Police are gathering CCTV footage to assist in identifying those involved in the incident.

 

The man assaulted in the initial incident received injuries to his face, but did not seek medical treatment.

 

 

 

 

Posted: November 15, 2019 at 4:13 pm

