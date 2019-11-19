Desert Knowledge: 20 years later a new start

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Twenty years after the cornerstone was laid for Desert Knowledge Australia the question is still being asked: “What are you guys doing out there?”

It was put to Dan Tyson on his second day in town as DKA’s new CEO, four months ago.

He has an answer: “I regard this as a business, first and foremost, capable of demonstrating its worth to the government, and to the commercial sector.

“We need to be independent, as best we can, and it needs to be measurable and accountable.”

The government should not be the sole source of revenue: “We need to spread the risk.”

The sky was the limit at the beginning: “Desert Knowledge – the industry with one billion clients” said a form you could fill in to join up in 1999.

“One third of the world’s land surface is desert and these deserts are inhabited by one-sixth of the world’s population. There is strong demand for knowledge about living sustainably in desert regions.”

This is how co-founder Mark Stafford-Smith summarised it: We people in the desert have a lot in common. It’s hot, remote, lots of flies, lots of Aborigines. Governments in the coastal cities don’t want to know us. Just wait. DKA will show them what we’re made of.

But it’s best not to dwell on what followed, says Dr Tyson.

Chief Minister Adam Giles commissioned a report in 2014 which can only be described as scathing.