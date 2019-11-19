Police in ‘serious custody incident’

Police are investigating an incident in which a 23-year-old man was hospitalised with a head injury in Alice Springs overnight.

 

At about 8:20pm police responded to a report of an armed person at a business on Larapinta Drive, Araluen.

 

In the process of attempting to apprehend the man there was a collision with the man and one of the police vehicles.

 

Police administered first aid until St Johns Ambulance arrived and transported the man to hospital.

 

This is being treated as a serious custody incident and the investigation will have oversight by the Professional Standards Command.

 

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, and no further information is available at this time.

 

 

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: November 19, 2019 at 11:25 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*