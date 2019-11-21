Alice group says ‘no’ to extradition of Assange

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A group has been formed in Alice Springs to call for the stopping of Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States.

Spokeswoman Margaret Grace Richardson says the WikiLeaks publisher did not commit any crime: He published information in the public interest leaked to him by whistleblowers.

“The campaign against him is a warning to journalists and even social media users anywhere who are publishing information that the US doesn’t like.

“Don’t mess with us, don’t reveal our warcrimes, that’s the message,” says Ms Richardson.

The claim by the US that he is a traitor is absurd as the Australian Assange is not a US citizen.

“Since being arrested in London in April, Assange has been confined to the maximum-security Belmarsh prison in London ahead of the first extradition hearing on February 25, 2020,” says Ms Richardson.

“He is enduring solitary confinement and harsh conditions. His family and friends fear for his physical and mental health, and even his life.”

A decade-old investigation in Sweden into sexual assault allegations against Assange has been discontinued.

A public meeting of the group on Sunday at 2.30pm in the Andy McNeill room is supported by the Socialist Equality Party.

Photograph: Henry Nicholls, Reuters.