Another blackout: Sack TGen board, says Lambley.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Government must sack the Territory Generation Board (again!) for their incompetence.

After the horrendous blackout on October 13, yesterday most of the rural area of Alice Springs saw a power outage in 41 degree heat.

This blackout lasted about 45 minutes in the middle of the day, with significant impact on residents and businesses.

Alice Springs people have had a gutful of this incompetence and degradation of their lifestyle.

The management of Territory Generation are failing to provide a reliable source of electricity for Alice Springs and should be sacked.

Two years ago the Share Holding Minister for Territory Generation, Nicole Manison, sacked the Board of Territory Generation for blowing their budget by $20m.

She put an old Labor apparatchik onto the very well-paid board, placing Dennis Bree as chair, a former senior Labor political advisor.

The Territory Generation budget has continued to blow out and power supply to Central Australia has never been more unreliable.

We are not even into the summer months with 10 hours of power outages in less than 2 months. People have every reason to dread a long hot summer with more blackouts on the way. This is completely unacceptable.

Robyn Lambley MLA (pictured)

Independent Member for Araluen