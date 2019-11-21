Kumanjayi Walker’s families assemble legal team

The families of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, with whose murder police constable Zachary Rolfe has been charged, are assembling a legal team, according to a media statement they issued yesterday.

The Police Association has stated that Const Rolfe will plead not guilty.

The families’ statement says interstate barrister Andrew Boe was requested by the families, supported by senior community elders, “to provide initial pro bono support and advice.

“Mr Boe and a legal team including Christian Hearn of Hearn Legal (Sydney), Doogue + George (Melbourne) and barrister Tamzin Lee of Murray Chambers (Darwin) arrived in Yuendumu on November 16,” says the statement.

“We decided to ask for the assistance and representation by private lawyers at the inquest, to act independently and in the best interest of families and the community.

“We want to see that deaths in custody for Aboriginal people come to an end,” says the statement.