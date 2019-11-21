Progress for $20bn Sun Cable

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Two prominent private investment firms are backing Sun Cable: Grok Ventures and Squadron Energy have taken positions as co-lead investors on this project.

The proposed Australia-Singapore Power Link is a $20 billion, 10 gigawatt solar farm and a 20-30 gigawatt hour storage facility near Tennant Creek.

It will supply loads in the Darwin and Singapore markets via a high voltage direct current transmission.

This is the largest solar farm under development in the world.

Grok Ventures is the family investment firm of Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes, with Squadron Energy under the leadership of Chairman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest.

We are fast becoming an energy super power and the Sun Cable Project is an absolute game-changer for Territory jobs and the economy: This is how we break out of the boom bust cycle.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner (pictured).