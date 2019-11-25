NT is biggest loser in nation’s renewable energy race

Above: Ross River Solar Farm. That’s not our Ross River, it’s in Townsville, Qld. Photo by Sam Lumley.

Expansion of the Territory’s gas and fracking industries is “incompatible with achieving net zero emissions”, says the Climate Council in new report is called “State of Play: Renewable Energy Leaders and Losers”.

This failing has earned it – for the fifth year in a row, last place in the state and territories renewable race – despite its tremendous renewable potential.

The Climate Council’s report examines how the states and territories are tracking with making the transition to renewables.

The Territory’s position is in stark contrast to South Australia’s and the ACT’s.

The ACT is on track to achieve 100 percent renewable energy on January 1, 2020. This is a remarkable achievement, says the Climate Council, and makes the ACT just the 8th jurisdiction in the world with a population above 100,000 to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity.

SA now generates over half of its electricity from wind and solar and is aiming for net 100 percent renewable energy in the 2030s.

Victoria and Queensland are making good progress on the transition to renewable energy, but the Climate Council says they will need to work hard to catch the frontrunners.

NSW and WA are the only states without a renewable energy target, while the Northern Territory ranks last or near the bottom on most other metrics.

“The NT has once again been awarded the Wooden Spoon, for the 5th year running,” said Climate Councillor and energy expert, Andrew Stock.

“Fortunately, we are seeing some progress from the Territory, which recently announced a draft aspirational target for net zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

“While this is an important step in the right direction, the draft plan supports the expansion of the Territory’s gas and fracking industries, which is incompatible with achieving net zero emissions and effectively tackling climate change,” said Mr Stock.

“The NT has huge renewable potential, with some of the best solar resources in the world, and could position itself as a national, if not a global powerhouse,” said Climate Councillor Greg Bourne.

“Its renewable resources present tremendous economic opportunities, including the potential to export renewable energy to other Australian states and to Asia.

“States and territories are driving the transition to a renewable energy future, in the face of the Federal Government’s reckless lack of leadership. As a result, several states and territories have declared the intention to go it alone on renewable energy policy,” said Mr Bourne.

“Climate change is hurting Australians and their calls for climate action are growing louder. We have a terrible trifecta of bushfires, heatwaves and drought and they are all being made worse by climate change,” said Mr Stock.

Source: Climate Council media release.

The Alice Springs News has sought comment from the NT’s Minister for or Renewables, Energy and Essential Services, Dale Wakefield.