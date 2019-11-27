Three people missing since Saturday

Police hold concerns for three people who have been reported as missing from Alice Springs.

 

Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and South Australian Phu Tran, 40 were reported as missing on November 23.

 

The group are believed to be travelling in a late model white Mitsubishi Triton, possibly with SA registration and had a white dog on board.

 

Police have made a number of inquiries and launched an air search of the Stuarts Well and Owen Springs area yesterday.

 

Police hold concerns for the group as it is unusual for them not to be in contact with family members.

 

Photos: Tamra McBeath-Riley aka Riley Tam and Claire Hockridge. Phu Tran, from South Australia.

 

– Police media release

 

 

 

Posted: November 27, 2019 at 12:43 pm

