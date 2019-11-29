CLP calls for youth curfew in Alice Springs

Sir – The Opposition has been asking the Gunner Labor Government to consider a curfew in Alice Springs since October 2017 as an immediate mechanism to prevent youth crime in the Red Centre.
The Chief Minister refuses to even consider a curfew. A youth curfew is not about punishing kids, it is about supporting and protecting them, giving them a bed to sleep in at night, and it is a way to prevent crime, and protect the community.
Parents need to be held accountable for the whereabouts of their children, but they equally may need help keeping track of their children as there are some who are struggling.
A curfew would give police a tool to prevent crime, identify abusive and neglectful households, and act as a trigger for Territory Families to match youth and their families with the services and support they need.
Unfortunately, the Chief Minister has dug his heels in and refuses to consider a curfew as an option for Alice Springs.
Opposition Leader Gary Higgins
Law and Order is OUT OF CONTROL in Alice Springs. Guns come next.View Comment
Certainly there is no good reason for young kids to be on the street in the middle of the night. Just this morning whilst visiting town I saw a group of at least eight juveniles in the CBD around 5am. Not likely these exhausted kids will then be going to school is it!?View Comment
Town was an absolute mess too – looks like every wheelie bin in the CBD had been kicked over and rubbish strewn everywhere.
If the Government in its infinite wisdom takes on the role of “parent of last resort” – which they do – then they need to get into gear and start getting kids off the street and into a warm bed with a stomach full or tucker and off to school.
Given that property crime in Alice Springs has DOUBLED in the last 12 months compared to the last 12 months of the CLP government, there is a lot of work to be done to restore peace, order and guidance and protection of these neglected children.
Garry Higgins, a curfew has been spoken of for years and years. I see it as a valuable tool to protect children from street life and the path it puts them on. Put your money where your mouth is. Commit to the establishment of a properly resourced youth curfew in Alice Springs if you form Government. Commit to what it looks like and how quickly you will do it.