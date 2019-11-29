Garnet mine in administration – again

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A company mining garnets at Harts Range north-east of Alice Springs is in administration with about 30 workers apparently losing their jobs.

Australian Abrasive Minerals, which has a chequered history, had re-opened the mine in October last year, having gone into administration a year earlier.

On October 28 this year it was announced that the company had placed itself into voluntary administration.

It is one of only five garnet mines around the world and its product is used for water jet cutting and high pressure cleaning.

The company has claimed it has the world’s largest alluvial garnet deposit.

KordaMentha are the voluntary administrators.

The Alice Springs News is seeking information from them about the company’s likely future and any money owed to Central Australian suppliers.

The News understands the staff has been paid.

Image courtesy The West Australian.